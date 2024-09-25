Artists invited to send work for display on Wearside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Submissions are now being accepted for Spotlight; Arts Centre Washington’s (ACW) annual open exhibition.

David Baillie’s winning artwork from the 2022 Spotlight exhibition. | David Baillie

North East-based artists from all backgrounds and levels of experience are encouraged to apply, from amateurs to professionals.

Free submissions are open until 5pm on Thursday, October 10 and artists can submit a maximum of three pieces of work. The Spotlight exhibition will open on Friday, November 8 and run until Saturday, December 21.

A winning artist will get the chance to have their own exhibition in ACW’s gallery space in 2025.

The winner will be selected by a panel of ACW staff and the selection will take into account visitor responses both at the venue and online. The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 14.

Matt Blyth, Culture and Heritage officer at ACW, said: “We love hosting Spotlight, our annual exhibition that is open to anyone to enter. Over the past few years we have been astounded by the talent and ingenuity of artists living in the area.

“The theme for this year’s exhibition is ‘past reflections and future visions’, and the inspiration for this theme has come from our programme of events celebrating 60 years of Washington being designated a New Town.

“Looking back at those who were looking to the future, artists can interpret this theme however they like.

“Artwork could be from a variety of artforms - including two-dimensional media, sculpture, textile, ceramics, glass and moving image.

“Selection will be based on the quality and originality of the work, as well as the works relation to the themes of the exhibition.”

David Baillie is an artist from Bishop Auckland who was named winner of the 2022 Spotlight exhibition. His exhibition, Peoplescape, is currently on show at ACW. David, a retired arts teacher, focuses on pollution and industrialisation in his work.

For more information on the Spotlight exhibition, or to submit an entry, go to the Arts Centre Washington website.

More information about David Baillie’s Peoplescape exhibition can be found on the Sunderland Culture website.

For those who have never been, Arts Centre Washington has a range of facilities and is on Biddick Lane, Washington, NE38 8AB.