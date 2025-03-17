Adventure Valley to open gates to local business community

Adventure Valley have announced their first ever Corporate Open Morning and Networking Event which take place at the popular attraction on Wednesday, April 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local businesses and professionals are invited to swap their usual office environment for a unique networking experience at the adventure park, where they can connect, collaborate, and explore exciting business opportunities in a dynamic setting, with the bonus of a tractor ride through the park’s valley.

The event, which is for adults only, kicks off at 10an with registration and welcome coffee, setting the stage for a relaxed and productive morning. Attendees will have ample time for informal networking, as well as the opportunity to introduce themselves and their businesses in a 60-second spotlight presentation to the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the morning will be an insightful talk by Adventure Valley’s founder and owner, Marco Calzini, who will share the Adventure Valley story and discuss ways businesses can engage with the park through corporate collaborations, venue hire, and exclusive corporate passes.

The Adventure Valley Team want to make new partnerships with the local business community.

"Over the past decade we have formed some incredible partnerships across the region and we’re delighted to be hosting our first networking event at the attraction," said Mario.

"We are determined for this to differ from every networking event you may have been to before. Guests will experience Adventure Valley’s unique attractions first-hand with a guided tour and tractor ride, and you can even enjoy the bouncy pillows and go-kart track.

"It's not often you can have the chance to leave the children at home and have fun with colleagues at an adventure park."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will conclude with more informal networking over coffee, providing a final opportunity to build valuable connections. Tickets are free but limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis on EventBrite.