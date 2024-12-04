A celebration of the best country songs of all time is coming to Sunderland next Spring
Featuring hits from the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift, the show will takes audiences on a journey through the history of country music.
Country Hits Live is fronted by Jade Helliwell, who is one of the UK’s leading Country musicians, having won the British Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year award three times.
Lars Pluto, who hails from Nashville and has starred in international hits such as the Everly Brothers tribute show Walk Right Back, shares the stage with Helliwell.
They will perform alongside an award-winning band, transporting audiences to Nashville with their incredible renditions of the biggest country hits.
Songs featured in the show include ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, ‘Islands In The Stream’ and ‘Ring Of Fire’.
Tickets for Country Hits Live at The Fire Station, Sunderland on April 12 are available at: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/country-hits-live-tickets/artist/5459833