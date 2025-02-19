140 gymnasts from Seaham Gym Club present 'One Night Only' at Sunderland's Empire Theatre

By Chloe Wilkinson
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 20:40 BST

More than 140 gymnasts from Seaham Gymnastics Club will step onto the Sunderland Empire to take on their biggest show yet. This is a little different to our gymnastics unit and competition floors but everyone is ready and we can’t wait!

Seaham Gymnastics Club has only been going for five years and we have children from age 5+ who train from one to six hours a week.This is our first big production so our children are a little nervous but very excited and I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic performance with a kick of adrenaline.

The show will have music from the 80s, 90s and what’s in the charts now. Music from some of our favourite films and musicals such as The Greatest Showman, Disney, Burlesque, Grease and Barbie.

We are using props for the first time as well as some of our performances having a theme. Our gymnasts have been training since September for this show and we have been raising money to help with the costs.

Our 2024 Yearly Award Winners

Owner & Head Coach, Chloe Wilkinson is beyond proud of every gymnast for their commitment and hard work leading up to this performance and it will be a show not to miss.

You can purchase tickets here https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/seaham-gym-club-presents-one-night-only/sunderland-empire/

