Win VIP passes to North East Soap Box challenge

Around 70 free-wheeling creations are sure to thrill crowds as Sunderland plays host to a fantastic Soap Box Challenge on Saturday - and we have two pairs of VIP passes to give away for the day.

Competitors will be aiming for glory in this first for the city as they get behind the wheel of their home-made speedsters and take on the challenging course at the Green Flag Award-winning Herrington Country Park.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for communities & culture, Coun John Kelly said: “This is something new for the city and set in the fantastic Herrington Country Park, with thrills, spills, music and entertainment it promises to be a perfect family day out.

“It is great to see so many events being delivered throughout the year and across the city. From beaches and parks to countryside and sporting facilities, Sunderland has a lot to offer both event organisers and visitors.”

As well as the Soap Box Challenge, the free family fun day will include a funfair, craft market, street food market, dedicated kids zone and a live music stage.

Although the event is free to attend, VIP passes entitle the winners access to the VIP parking area, posh loos, welcome drink, complementary food

and private bars.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: where is the North East Soap Box Challenge being held?

Email your answer with your name to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. Winners will be notified by email on Friday morning with instructions on how to claim the prize. Once the competition is drawn, entries are deleted and not passed on.