Winter Wonderland ice rink announced as part of new chapter for Rainton Arena
A Wearside venue, which was recently taken over in a bid to breathe new life into the site, has announced a Winter Wonderland experience this Christmas – including an ice rink.
Rainton Arena, in Houghton, is aiming to create a magical Christmas experience, with a festival running from November 29 to December 23.
Along with creating an ice rink – using real ice – the arena is also installing a magical santa’s grotto where every child will get a gift. A whole host of fairground rides, a tipi with a bar and a full music programme will also make up the event, along with an international food and drink market and craft stalls.
The event will run each day from 10am and 10pm and entry is free, although costs do apply for ice skating and for Santa’s Grotto.
The venue, one of the largest in the region, has been taken over by businessman Jay Sohal who said: “We’ve got some amazing things lined up and we believe people will be blown away when they see it.
“It really will offer something for all the family and for groups of friends or colleagues who want to have a really special day or night out in the run up to Christmas.”
Skating sessions need to be pre-booked, with prizes starting from £3 for under fours, £7 for four-12-year-olds, £7.50 for 13 to 17-year-olds and £8.50 for 18s and over.
Admission to Santa’s Grotto is £10, which includes a ticket for a child and two additional guests, with each youngster receiving a gift.