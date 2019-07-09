MK will headline BeachJam Festival

BeachJam have announced the full line up for their inaugural summer festival at Redcar’s Majuba Beach on Saturday, August 3, with internationally-renowned DJ & chart-topping producer MK is set to headline their debut event – and you could be there for free.

The revered DJ / producer & remixer, who is responsible for creating some of the defining sounds and biggest tracks of early house & smashing the UK top 10 charts in recent years with his singles such as 17, Back & Forth, Piece of Me & remixes of Storm Queen’s Look Right Through & Wanklemut’s My Head Is A Jungle is set to make waves at the launch party of the new boutique festival.Joining MK will be Sonny Fodera who will bring his style of authentic house music to Majuba Beach. As an in-demand producer he has had countless hits released on premiere house music labels Cajual & Defected all praised by some of the genre’s most established veterans including Cajamere, Derrick Carter right through to the ‘Godfather of house music’ himself; Frankie Knuckles.

DJ S.K.T

Low Steppa, will also be taking to the decks at the summer-time festival. For many years Low Steppa been producing some of the finest house and bass music around and touring the globe and remains very much at the forefront of the bass music scene, with his productions gaining support from some of the industry’s biggest names including Kenny Dope, Todd Terry, Huxley and Shadow Child.

Eli Brown, who has established himself as an artist of real distinction in the house world will also be joining MK, Sonny & Low Steppa at the day time party.

DJ S.K.T will also be taking to the BeachJam decks and is without question one of the hottest talents in the UK club scene. The man behind 2015’s huge Take Me Away as well as other club anthems, DJ S.K.T is one of the most in-demand DJs around.

A producer, DJ, and label manager, he specialises in all forms of dance music – from deep and soulful house, garage & experimental bass.

Low Steppa

Next month’s festival will also see support from some of the biggest house music brands in the region with Riff-Raff & Mode DJs Lee Pennington (Zoo Project), Roxby & Bonz (Pitch Bend Records), Southall, Nicky Rafferty, as well as Curtis Graham, Macauley Simpson, Tom hill & Tom Joynes taking to the decks.

The debut BeachJam summer event will also feature a host of festival attractions including a fun fair, an array of festival stalls and top food traders from the region, as well as an exclusive VIP chill out zone overlooking the main room stage action with its own private bar for VIP ticket holders.

*BeachJam takes place on Saturday, August 3 from 2pm to 11pm.

Tickets for BeachJam are on sale now at www.beachjam.co.uk. VIP Tickets are also available which include Fast track q-jump entry & access to the VIP Chill Zone with its own private bar & toilets.

Sonny Fodera

WIN

To be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of VIP tickets to BeachJam, answer this question: which of these was a hit song by MK?

A - 17

B - 19

C – 21

Email your answer, along with your full contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk. Closing date: July 17.