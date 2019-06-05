Win tickets to see Kinky Boots at Sunderland Empire

A hit musical is strutting its way to Wearside next month - and you could be there for free.

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away for opening night of Kinky Boots, which is running at Sunderland Empire from June 25 to July 6.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Kayi Ushe will play the role of Lola, Paula Lane, known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, will play Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson will play Charlie.

Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End has become a favourite with UK theatregoers, having won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical for Matt Henry who played Lola. Kinky Boots also won the London Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical as well as three WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Choreography.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), and songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this show is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Kinky Boots on June 25 at 7.30 answer this question: which of these is a type of shoe?

A) Kitten heel

B) Puppy heel

C) Rabbit heel

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on June 10. Tickets are non transferable and no monetary value will be given. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. Ts & Cs at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/