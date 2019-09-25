Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on MK Dons at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland AFC take on MK Dons on Saturday, September 28 – and you could be there for free.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:45 pm
We have a pair of tickets to give away for the East Stand for the weekend’s match at the Stadium of Light.
The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league games.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of MK Dons’ home stadium?
A:: Stadium MK
B:: Stadium MW
C:: Stadium KW
Email your name, answer, and daytime contact number to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Friday, September 27. The winner will be contacted by phone on Friday morning and they, or a representative, must be available to collect the tickets from our offices in Wearfield Enterprise Park East, Hylton Riverside, during office hours on September 27.