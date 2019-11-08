This festive season, Sunderland Empire are working in collaboration with the Echo, Empire Cinema, the National Glass Centre, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, The Hidden Den, Waterstones and Clarks, and inviting families to take part in a special mission to help Prince Charming search for the missing glass slipper.

The free Cinderella themed trail will run across Sunderland city centre from Friday, November 8 until December 1, 2019.

Families can follow the map, visiting venues and businesses at the marked locations, to find hidden letters, before unravelling the word to discover the location of Cinderella’s missing glass slipper.

The map of where to find the clues

Once you’ve solved the mystery, email your answer, together with your name and telephone number, to KatyWheeler@northeast-press.co.uk by Monday, December 2 and you’ll be entered into the draw to win a bumper Christmas prize comprising of: a family ticket to see Cinderella at the Sunderland Empire on Tuesday, December 17 at 7pm, plus Empire Cinema tickets, a Hidden Den family pass, a Glass Pumpkin from the National Glass Centre, Mice & Pumpkin Trail tickets for Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens and a Cinderella book courtesy of Waterstones, worth more than £250 in total.

Entry to the trail is free and maps are available in today’s Sunderland Echo or on the Sunderland Empire Facebook page.

Cinderella, is set to sprinkle magic over the Sunderland Empire this Christmas, from Friday, December 13 to Sunday, January 5.

Sunderland born Jon Moses, from ITV’s Superstars, stars as Prince Charming, alongside TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt as the Fairy Godmother, the North East’s Queen of Mean - Miss Rory - as Ugly Sister Rorina Hardup, with Duncan Burt as her equally ugly sister Ruby. Nick Jnr’s Gemma Naylor, from Go! Go! Go!, is set to star as Cinderella, with South Shields funnyman Tom Whalley returning as Buttons.

Empire Cinema in Sunniside is also taking part

*Tickets are available from Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland . There will be a relaxed performance at 5pm on Monday, December 30 and a signed performance at 7pm on Thursday, January 2.

Jon Moses as Prince Charming and Tom Whalley as Buttons at Clarks in The Bridges, where one of the clues will be.

Hidden Den will have a clue

Head to Waterstones in The Bridges for a clue