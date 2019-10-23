This is what's in the Fenwick Advent Beauty Calendar worth £150
Makeup fans are in for a treat in the run up to Christmas after Fenwick released a limited edition Beauty Advent Calendar.
This year’s Beauty Advent Calendar has been released this week with best-selling skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair and beauty products behind each door.
Priced £150, and available online and in store, it’s filled with products worth £450.
The packaging has been created by Fenwick’s 2019 Artist in Residence, Julie Verhoeven whose “desire was to create a fanciful world of make believe at Christmas. A box of treats sprinkled with fairy dust.
“It illustrates the Christmas fairy’s journey, darting through open windows, fireplaces and into the twilight. The domestic Christmas setting becoming somewhat confused, upside down, inside out, magical and fun.”
Full list of contents in the Fenwick Advent Beauty Calendar
::REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash (deluxe travel size 50ml)
::REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion (deluxe travel size 50ml)
::Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Serum (deluxe travel size 10ml)
::The Ordinary Buffet (deluxe travel size 30ml)
::Lancer Skincare The Method: Nourish Moisturiser (deluxe travel size 7ml)
::Neom Organics De-stress Scented Travel Candle (full size)
::Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood lips in Screen Siren (full size 6.8g)
::BioEffect EGF Serum (deluxe travel size 5ml)
::Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair (deluxe travel size 7ml)
::Chantecaille Rose de Mai Face Oil (deluxe travel size 4ml)
::Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo (deluxe travel size 50ml)
::Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Conditioner (deluxe travel size 50ml)
::Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight (deluxe handbag-size 3.6g)
::Molton Brown Vitamin Lip Saver (full size 10ml)
::MAC Prep and Prime Fix+ (full-size 30ml)
::MAC Complementary 30 mins Service bounceback card
::Benefit Bad Gal Bang (deluxe handbag-size 3g)
*based on RRP of all items at full size