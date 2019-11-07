From a whale in the Wear to a giant slinky: 11 of the spectacular artworks you can expect to see at Durham's Lumiere

3 . I Love Durham, Market Place

A public statue of the 3rd Marquess of Londonderry, known to generations in Durham as ‘the man on the horse’, is no stranger to controversy. An Eton-educated MP and Lord-Lieutenant of the county, he was considered a brutal oppressor of the miners employed in his pits. More recently, his statue was the subject of local debate over whether it should be removed or moved. An original commission for Durham in 2011, the snow globe makes a spectacular return to Market Place. The Marquess is transformed into a larger-than-life figurine, adorned with the pink neon words, ‘I Love Durham’. Watch as ‘the man on the horse’ disappears in a billowing blizzard, just like the snow globes many of us enjoyed as children.

Photo: Matthew Andrews

