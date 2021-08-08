Washington youth group's free International Youth Day event to feature 40ft inflatable assault course and climbing wall

Members of Oxclose & District Young People's Project

Young members of the Oxclose & District Young People’s Project have planned and organised the event, which will be one of their first in over a year due to the pandemic.

The Oxclose & District Young People’s Project launched two and a half years ago with members ranging from 12-18 with the idea of giving young people a voice and tackling issues most important to young people, including mental health.

The group, which also includes Washington Youth Council, have been integrating themselves into the community since 2019, taking part in a number of community initiatives including fundraising and litter picks.

The group’s International Youth Day event, which has been organised by its 12 members, will feature a 40ft inflatable assault course, climbing wall, face painting, petting farm, football cage and will be completely free to attend.

Kelly Barriclough, Youth Worker at Oxclose & District Young People's Project, said: “Everyone’s really excited. It’s so nice for them to be able to do something normal and fun again after having such a bad year and a half of not being able to do anything. It’s just great to be back doing things as a group again.

“Groups like this are really, really important to young people. Especially with things like the Youth Council which allows them to have a voice and take on any issues facing people of their age.”

Members of the group held a similar event in 2019 and were disappointed they were not able to organise a follow up in 2020 due to the pandemic, so are determined to make this years bigger and better than before.

International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations, which launched in 2000 and has the purpose of drawing attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

The Oxclose & District Young People's Project event will be held on International Youth Day, Thursday, August 12, outside The Pit Stop Youth Club, in Glebe Park, Washington.

