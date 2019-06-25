Volunteer firefighters offer free boxing sessions for Sunderland teens
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are offering free boxing sessions at the community boxing hub at Sunderland Central Community Fire Station at 6.30pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.
They are one hour long taster sessions for ten to 18-years-olds from the Sunderland area.
Grant Brotherton, Head of Prevention and Education at TWFRS said: “In May we officially opened a new boxing hub at Sunderland Central Community Fire Station with support from Sunderland City Council.
“Boxing is a great sport with many benefits, it can help sharpens kids' problem-solving skills and teaches them about health and fitness.
“Young people today face many challenges, especially with the ever present threats of involvement in anti-social behaviour, alcohol and drug misuse, arson and much more. Often peer pressure and the lack of guidance can lead young people into trouble that can blight their futures.
“As a service we have to tackle anti-social behaviour on a daily basis and sadly we are also the victims of it, with attacks and verbal abuse on our firefighters.
“We believe that boxing can be a great way to help young people – both boys and girls – to improve their life skills and divert them away from crime.
“Having experienced coaches who are firefighters, can provide positive role models who will help young people to increase their self-esteem and their chance to go on to become positive useful members of our community.”
There are currently no plans to stop offering the free sessions for new starters.