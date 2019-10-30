Stock picture from Pixabay

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Gates open at 6pm and fireworks start at 7pm with the bonfire straight after the display. Burgers, sausages, tea, coffee and cold drinks will be on sale on site, along with some fundraising stalls.

Entry is £2.50 per adult and £1.50 per child, which will go into scout funds.Visitors can park for free at the Sunderland AFC car park at the Cleadon end of Moor Lane.Organisers suggest bringing a torch and wearing suitable shoes. Personal fireworks and sparklers are not allowed on site, and there will be a designated smoking area to the side of the toilet block (including for electronic cigarettes).