Traditional bonfire and fireworks celebrations to take place at West Hall Scout Campsite
Families are invited to a traditional bonfire celebration complete with food and fireworks in aid of a good cause.
West Hall Scout Campside in Moor Lane, Whitburn, is holding its annual fireworks display featuring a bonfire built by the experts on Friday November 1.
Gates open at 6pm and fireworks start at 7pm with the bonfire straight after the display. Burgers, sausages, tea, coffee and cold drinks will be on sale on site, along with some fundraising stalls.
Entry is £2.50 per adult and £1.50 per child, which will go into scout funds.Visitors can park for free at the Sunderland AFC car park at the Cleadon end of Moor Lane.Organisers suggest bringing a torch and wearing suitable shoes. Personal fireworks and sparklers are not allowed on site, and there will be a designated smoking area to the side of the toilet block (including for electronic cigarettes).