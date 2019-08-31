Tiny Tall Ships sails into Sunderland ahead of this weekend's River Festival
A tiny Tall Ship has arrived in Sunderland.
The Caroline Allen has dropped anchor at Sunderland Marina as part of the city’s River Festival, which starts today, Saturday August 31.
She is one of two miniature Tall Ships - both owned by Gloucester-based T Nielsen for use with younger people, those with physical or mental impairment, or anyone who is keen to learn the skills of traditional sailing whatever their ability, and scaled down to a size that is manageable for all. She is just 9.2m (30ft) long but carries ten sails and is laid out like a full-size Tall Ship.
Captain Tommi Nielsen and first mate David Robins are in Sunderland for the weekend and the Caroline Allen will be sailing in the river during the festival, which runs from noon to 7pm today and tomorrow.
”We are in the earliest stages but we will be working with young people, disadvantaged people and taking them and teaching them about sailing,” said Tommi.
“Everything on the Caroline Allen is fairly much the same as on a full size sailing vessel.”
David added: “The idea is that people can come out with us and get a taste for sailing, and they can see what it would be like aboard a full size tall ship.”The River Festival is on opposite banks of the Wear - the northside at St Peter's Quayside and on the southside along Low Street and into the East End - for both days.The line-up includes live music, family entertainment, giant costumed characters and stage performances while the river is hosting sports and activities.This inaugural event is a celebration of both the city's maritime heritaqe and cultural future, and is being held on the same riverside sites which welcomed 1.2 million visitors when the city hosted last year’s award-winning Tall Ships Race event.More details about the festival are available at: https://www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/sunderland-river-festival