The student shopping night will return to The Bridges on September 27.

The annual Student Shopping Night at The Bridges Shopping Centre will be returning on September 27 with a host of discounts and freebies for Sunderland students to take advantage of.

In past years the centre has closed and then re-opened for students, but this time it will stay open, with the aim of keeping everyone spread around the Bridges rather than remaining in one place, to ensure it is Covid safe.

To create a party mood for the event, the centre will also host a Nordic Spirit DJ truck, along with DJs from new Newcastle nightclub, The Lofts.

Karen Eve, centre director at The Bridges, is delighted that the event can go ahead this year.

She said: “The student night is always massively popular and it’s fantastic that we can bring it back again.

“We’ve already got some amazing discounts available with more retailers joining on a daily basis so we can look forward to a brilliant event, giving last year’s students the chance to make up for lost time as well as welcoming the new students to the city.”

Offers already lined up include 30% off items at Claire’s and 20% off at River Island, Krispy Kreme, Footasylum, Superdry, Lush and Select, along with 20% discount at H&M on any spend over £30 – with more set to confirm shortly.

Students who sign up for a loyalty card at Hotel Chocolat will also be able to take advantage of a 20% discount, with Lush offering a lucky dip prize draw to anyone who spends more than £15.

Pandora will be giving a 15% discount on the day, with 10% off purchases at Holland & Barrett.

Jewellers H Samuel is discounting full price items by 15% along with running a mini raffle with a free ticket with every purchase.

The discounts can be accessed by any student who has a free wristband, which are available by registering at www.thebridges-shopping.com, collecting one from the promotions team at Sunderland University Student Union from 10am until 4pm on the day or at the Bridges from 3pm onwards.