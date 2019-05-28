Strictly Come Dancing stars announce North East dates as part of new tour

Two of Strictly Come Dancing's former leading men are taking their show on the road - and you could see them when they come to the North East.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will perform across the region this summer and autumn as part of their The Ballroom Boys tour.

The Strictly stars are promising fans an evening of dance, song and banter in the brand new production.

Dances including the Waltz, Quickstep, Paso Doble, Foxtrot and Argentine Tango will charm audiences up and down the country.

Ian Waite reached the final of Strictly in both 2004 and 2005, with Denise Lewis and Zoe Ball respectively, while Simone came second place in 2008 with Rachel Stevens.

The charming dancers were fan favourites on Strictly - and fans of the show could be in for a treat with a trip to this production.

If you want to see the show in the North East, here's where you can enjoy the show:

Wednesday, June 12: Middlesbrough Theatre, Middlesbrough

Thursday, June 13: Gala Theatre, Durham

Saturday, October 5: The Playhouse, Whitley Bay

Sunday, October 6: The Form Theatre, Billingham

For more information, visit The Ballroom Boys website here.