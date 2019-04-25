Soapbox Challenge to return to Sunderland this summer

Have your say

After its Sunderland debut last year, the UK Soapbox Challenge will return to the city this summer.

The Soapbox Challenge, organised by Hot Event Solutions, will again be held at the Herrington Country Park on Saturday, August 17.

Fifty soapbox racers will compete on a redesigned 450-metre race track, tackling twists and turns in their homemade vehicles. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest time, best in show and more.

In addition to the exciting day-long race, attendees are invited to visit the giant funfair, watch live local bands and tribute acts, browse the craft fair and purchase food from a selection of local stalls from around the North East.

A beer tent and bar will also be available.

The organisers say improvements have been made from last year’s inaugural event.

The event director of Hot Events Solutions, Martin Tulip, said: “Last year built a great foundation for what we aim to be a solid feature in the North East’s event, scheduled for years to come.

“2019 sees our return to Herrington Country Park with some massive improvements. A much better starting ramp will propel soapboxes at a much faster pace down our redesigned track.”

He added: “We’ve spent a lot of time working on the live music offering, bringing everything together to create a great family day out.

“There’s also a number of free activities across the day as well as funfair rides, attractions, and a large food selection. We guarantee a great day out for people of all ages.”

Last year’s Soapbox Challenge had around 20,000 attendees who saw competitors race along the track in carts made into everything from a giant Angel of the North and a furry dog to an ambulance and a block of cheese.

Customer tickets for this year’s event start from £3 with a family pass available for £18. More information can be found at www.uksoapbox.co.uk

Places are still available for soapbox racers to compete in this year’s challenge.

More details can be found on the UK Soapbox website.