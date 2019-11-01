See the new own brand suit range launched by Master Debonair in East Boldon and named after Sherlock Holmes

Now, Master Debonair in East Boldon are cutting a dash with their own brand suit range.

The six-piece collection has been designed by owners Simon and Eve Whitaker and head stylist Sally Minns. The range is very personal to the independent business with lining and swing tags featuring the couple’s 10-stone rottweiler Harry, who’s become something of a shop mascot.

Meanwhile, each suit is named after actors and characters associated with Sherlock Holmes in honour of Simon’s late father Bob who was a Holmes fan and whose dapper approach to dressing inspired Simon to open the store in 2016.

Master Debonair new own branded suits on sale in the store

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon said: “We’ve always brought in existing brands since we opened three-and-a-half years ago, but as we’ve grown there’s been more and more competition and we felt it was important to develop our own brand.”

The suits only hit the shop floor a fortnight ago but have already become the store’s best-sellers.

Simon said: “I think what sets these suits apart is the attention to detail, which actually took us more time than the original designing. Details like the stitching on the cuffs, the contrast buttons and the Master Debonair lapel badges.”

The suits have been designed in pairs – Bruce & Rathbone after the actors from the ‘40s Sherlock Holmes films, Watson & Holmes and Moriaty & Lestrade – so that people can mix and match waistcoats and jackets if they so wish.

The Master Debonair own-brand suits are named after actors and characters associated with the Sherlock Holmes books and films

Earlier this year, the store in Station Terrace expanded into the neighbouring former Gordon’s butchers unit so that they could expand their offering to meet demand and add more features including bigger changing rooms, phone charging points for customers and a hidden beer tap feature, in which the person who finds it gets a pint.

Future developments over the next year include plans to open a private showroom upstairs, as well as stores elsewhere in the country.