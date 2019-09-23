Sam Fender announces huge home region show at Utilita Arena in Newcastle after Hypersonic Missiles hits number one
Rising star Sam Fender has announced a huge home region show.
Having seen his debut album Hypersonic Missiles soar to the number one spot in the UK album charts, local hero Sam Fender has confirmed a huge homecoming arena date in Newcastle as part of his just-announced Spring 2020 tour.
Backed by a colossal public demand, the North Shields born star will now be performing at the Newcastle Utilita Arena on Friday, April 3, 2020, representing a meteoric rise for the Brit Awards Critics’ Choice award winner.
Sam, a fiercely proud North Easterner, has struck a chord with music fans the world over thanks to his anthemic chart-topping Bruce Springsteen inspired hits – which includes Play God, Will We Talk, and The Borders.
And, having already sold out four back to back Newcastle 02 Academy shows in December 2019, North East fans who missed out on tickets will now get another chance to see the UK's hottest new talent.
Steve Davis, of SSD Concerts, said: “We're massively proud to be promoting a North East artist with North East management at Newcastle Arena. It feels like this is just the beginning for Sam and we're excited to see where his career goes!”
*Tickets will go on fan pre-sale on Wednesday, September 25 priced at £27.50 at 9am via Ticketline at this link: https://tinyurl.com/y65sefv2 Tickets will then go on general sale from 9 am via Ticketline on Friday, September 27