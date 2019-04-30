Radio 1's Big Weekend: Line-up announced for BBC Music Introducing at Middlesbrough festival

Jade Bird, Tom Walker, slowthai and Aitch are among the latest artists to join the bill for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.

The BBC Music Introducing stage at Big Weekend will see some of the best emerging talent from across the UK take to the stage, with performances from returning artists Jade Bird and Tom Walker as well as a number of artists with links to the North East, such as Dylan Cartlidge, L Devine, Eve Conway, Cape Cub and Llovers.

The Introducing artists, which also include slowthai and Aitch, will be joining the likes of Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, The 1975 and Little Mix who will be entertaining BBC Radio 1 fans across the weekend for the station’s annual flagship live music event.

BBC Music Introducing provides a network dedicated to supporting the best emerging talent from across the UK and a platform to propel them onto the national and international stages, with broadcast opportunities on BBC radio, television and online alongside the chance to perform at major festivals and showcases.

Huw Stephens, BBC Music Introducing presenter, says: ““You’ll see and hear so many great performances at Big Weekend in Middlesbrough whether you’re there or at home, and the BBC Music Introducing stage is an important part of that.

"We bring you some of the best new music around, sharing a line up with some of the biggest names in the world. Jade Bird, Dylan Cartlidge, slowthai and Bloxx are just some of the highlights; make sure you catch your new favourite band with us!”

Here is the full line-up for the BBC Music Introducing stage:

Saturday, May 25

Aitch

Dylan Cartlidge

Hamzaa

Charlotte OC

Barny Fletcher

L Devine

Jade Bird

Rika

Eve Conway

Sunday, May 26

slowthai

Bloxx

Joy Crookes

Tom Walker

Cape Cub

Bellah

Llovers

The Orielles

Sophie And The Giants

Emily Burns

This year, the BBC is working closely with Middlesbrough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority to put on Radio 1’s Big Weekend with the event estimated to generate £3.5 million to the local area.