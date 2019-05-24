Radio 1’s Big Weekend: Emerging Sunderland DJ to share the stage with Mark Ronson

One of the rising stars of the North East’s electronic music scene is mixing with DJ royalty this week.

Thomas Henry Hughes – best known by his stage name Thomu – shares a stage with Marc Ronson and Annie Mac at Radio One’s Big Weekend.

And the talented Wearsider is in a spin after bagging his biggest gig yet on the back of a handful of releases and an underground buzz.

“I’ve been uploading my work to the BBC Introducing North East site for a while now,” said Thomu, 18, who lives on the seafront at Sunderland.

“Every one of my tracks has been played on there at some point and it’s a fantastic platform for emerging musicians. That’s how I came to be noticed as a potential performer at Radio One’s Big Weekend.

“But I was the only DJ so they decided to switch me from the Introducing stage to the main stage on the Friday. It’s a massive opportunity to DJ in front of 6,000 people at such a major festival.”

Thomu, who grew up listening to folk music as a child, almost called time on his electronic music career before bosses at Newcastle College handed him a place on their prestigious DJ course.

And he added: “I was enrolled to do music technology at another college but after my first day there I realised it just wasn’t what I wanted to do.

“I got in touch with Newcastle College to find out what they could offer.

“They introduced me to the Electronic Music and DJ course and I played them some of my work. They liked what they heard and I started the next day.

“It’s been an amazing two years and I’ve come so far in such a short period of time.

“If you speak to anyone who’s known me since I started producing music they’ll tell you that it was the best move I ever made.”

Big Weekend bosses believe Thomu’s unique take on house music is perfect to get the party started on tonight’s opening night – when a star-studded line-up of international DJs is set to soundtrack a top weekend of live entertainment on Teesside.

Meanwhile, Thomu has just released new single Enigma with co-collaborator and fellow Newcastle College student DJ Dicebox (Tom Nockles).

And the duo is set to relocate to the south coast this summer to study for degrees in Digital Music and Sound Arts at Brighton University.

“We’re playing at Think Tank? in Newcastle in June as part of a Newcastle College showcase and then, results permitting, we’re off to Brighton,” added Thomu.

“It’s going to be a big year but there’ll be nothing bigger than performing at the Radio One Big Weekend!

“I’m used to playing hour-long sets – that won’t be a problem. I’ve got hundreds of hours of music to fall back on so the biggest problem will be deciding what makes the cut.

“I specialise in house music - bass house and tech house - and I’ll be working three of my own tracks into the set alongside some of my friends’ music. There’ll be a real mix.”