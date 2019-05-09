Racing, running and live music: Things we're looking forward to in Sunderland this summer

So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the Sunderland calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family. Live music, a food and drink festival and the ever-popular airshow - see what takes your fancy in our list.

1. Let's Rock the North East Saturday, June 8. Featuring T'Pau, Kim Appleby, Jason Donovan and Chesney Hawkes.

2. Sunderland Food and Drink Festival Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23. The event will take over the city centre and provide tasty treats from celeb chefs and city centre kitchens.

3. BIG Summer Festival at Herrington Country Park Wednesday, August 28. Head along with the whole family from 12pm until 4pm.

4. Durham Miners' Gala Saturday, July 9. Show your support for mining heritage at this annual gathering.

