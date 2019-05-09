There's plenty coming up in the city's calendar to enjoy this summer.

Racing, running and live music: Things we're looking forward to in Sunderland this summer

Spring has sprung - which means summer is just around the corner.

So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the Sunderland calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family. Live music, a food and drink festival and the ever-popular airshow - see what takes your fancy in our list.

Saturday, June 8. Featuring T'Pau, Kim Appleby, Jason Donovan and Chesney Hawkes.

1. Let's Rock the North East

Saturday, June 8. Featuring T'Pau, Kim Appleby, Jason Donovan and Chesney Hawkes.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23. The event will take over the city centre and provide tasty treats from celeb chefs and city centre kitchens.

2. Sunderland Food and Drink Festival

Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23. The event will take over the city centre and provide tasty treats from celeb chefs and city centre kitchens.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Wednesday, August 28. Head along with the whole family from 12pm until 4pm.

3. BIG Summer Festival at Herrington Country Park

Wednesday, August 28. Head along with the whole family from 12pm until 4pm.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Saturday, July 9. Show your support for mining heritage at this annual gathering.

4. Durham Miners' Gala

Saturday, July 9. Show your support for mining heritage at this annual gathering.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4