Racing, running and live music: Things we're looking forward to in Sunderland this summer
Spring has sprung - which means summer is just around the corner.
So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the Sunderland calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family. Live music, a food and drink festival and the ever-popular airshow - see what takes your fancy in our list.
1. Let's Rock the North East
Saturday, June 8. Featuring T'Pau, Kim Appleby, Jason Donovan and Chesney Hawkes.