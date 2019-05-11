Promising Sunderland performing arts student to appear in Macbeth

A promising performing arts pupil is preparing to cast a spell in Macbeth.

English Touring Opera (ETO) is performing Verdi’s Macbeth at Durham’s Gala Theatre and they’ve chosen Harry McDonagh, 10, to perform the role of Banquo’s son.

Harry McDonagh

It’s the latest stage role for the Seaham youngster, who attends Northern Star Theatre Arts in Sunderland, after he appeared as one of the Lost Boys in Peter Pan at Sunderland Empire last Christmas and in Evita at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal last year.

Speaking about appearing in the opera, Harry, who was also involved in the filming of the CBBC show Danny and Mick, said: “I’m excited to be given the chance to be a part of Macbeth because I know the story as we learnt about it at school and feel happy to be playing the part of Banquo’s son. I can’t wait.”

Harry will join established operatic names, from as far afield as Russia, Australia, India, the US, Armenia, as well as from around the UK, on stage at the Gala Theatre on Monday.

Verdi wrote that Shakespeare’s play was “one of the greatest creations of the human spirit” and was the first of his three Shakespeare-inspired operas, later adapting Othello and Falstaff.

Harry as one of the Lost Boys at the Empire panto

ETO will perform Andrew Porter’s celebrated English translation of the libretto (with English surtitles), which preserves much of the original Shakespeare.

Macbeth director James Dacre said: “Verdi’s Macbeth has such powerful resonances for today both in its portrayal of a nation on the brink and also in its intimate depictions of the inner psychological turmoil of our leaders.”

•English Touring Opera (ETO) will visit Durham’s Gala Theatre on May 13 with Macbeth and on May 14 with Mozart: Idomeneo. There will be pre-show talks at 6.30pm, followed by the show at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced from £15 from www,galadurham.co.uk ore Tel: 03000 266 600