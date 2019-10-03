Pride Radio's T Boys to host Washington Out & Proud as Rainbow Renegades organise new event
A new event organised by the LGBTQI community is coming to Wearside.
The first ever Washington Out & Proud is set to take place after being organised by Wearside youth group Rainbow Renegades.
The event will be hosted by Pride Radio’s T Boys, with guests welcomed by drag queen Ophelia Balls and an official opening by North East Bangshees drumming band.
Mayoress of Sunderland Councillor Dianne Snowdon will be in attendance for the event and said couldn’t be prouder of the youth group for their hard work.
“The fact that the first Washington Out & Proud is being staged, is all thanks to the youth groups who approached me with the idea,” she said.
“I was delighted to be able to help, setting up meetings with the neighbourhood police teams which helped make the event possible.”
There will be a number of stalls and activities throughout the event, including mocktail workshops and a lip sync battle competition with a £50 prize up for grabs.
Rainbow Renegades are based at Washington Mind and provide weekly support for people aged 13 plus.
Coun Snowdon said the event is proof young people are becoming more aware of the struggles facing the LGBTQI community.
She said: “Young people are perhaps more conscious of the challenges facing the LGBTQI+ community and better placed to help us understand how we can all work together to make people feel safer and more valued.”
The first ever Washington Out & Proud takes place at Arts Centre Washington on Sunday October 13.