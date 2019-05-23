Portraits by celebrated mining artist Norman Cornish to go on display in Durham

The first ever exhibition of Norman Cornish’s portraits will go on display at the Gala Gallery in Durham’s Gala Theatre from June 30.

Portraiture was an important part of Norman Cornish’s artistic practice and this exhibition features self-portraits from throughout his career showing his stylistic development as well as insights into the man himself alongside informal images of his family and more formally commissioned portraits and sketches of local characters.

A portrait by Norman Cornish

It’s the first time that a selection of the County Durham artist’s portraits have been brought together to form a distinct collection. Inspired by the ‘unguarded moments’ of the people around him, it is evident that from a young age Cornish not only had the skill and technicality required of formal and traditional portraiture but also saw the value in painting everyday people going about their normal lives.

Widely recognised as one of the most talented and distinguished artists of the 20th Century, his story has humble beginnings. Aged 14, he was obliged to start life as a miner at a local colliery – a career spanning four decades. Around that time, his passion for art found fulfilment and a means to progress when he joined the Sketching Club at the inspirational Spennymoor Settlement.

The Settlement, which opened in 1931 with funds from the Pilgrim Trust, became known as the Pitman’s Academy and brought a glimmer of hope during the depression years to an impoverished community, broadening horizons and cultivating creativity.

In his time, the has painted portraits of his father, mother and of his grandmother – a fine old Durham woman with a characterful face which, if painted by Rembrandt or Frans Hals, would tell the story of the Durham Miners’ wives for all the world to see.

Alongside attending the exhibition Durham County primary schools are taking part in a workshop with poet Tony Gadd and illustrator Bethan Laker. Painting pictures with words they will work with Tony to create words and poetry which reflects Norman Cornish’s portraits

•Norman Cornish The Portraits is running at Durham’s Gala Theatre from June 30 to September 1.