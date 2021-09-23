Halo Bar and Kitchen, Sunderland

Halo Bar and Kitchen, in Sunderland city centre will be hosting the event in aid of MIND this Friday (September 24), with raffles, prizes, a bake sale, DJ and more on offer all to support a worthwhile cause.

Mental health charity MIND is a cause close to the heart of many staff members at Halo, who were keen to support the organisation in any way they could.

Manager at Halo Bar and Kitchen, James Adams, knows first hand how vital the support MIND offer can be and is looking forward to giving something back to the charity.

He said: “Mind is a charity close to the heart of all the Halo staff. Mental health is a massive issue and something everyone can be affected by at some point. Personally I’ve used MIND before and know how important of a service they provide. Especially after lockdown we’re all coming back out into the world and that affects everyone differently, so we wanted to raise some money and awareness for MIND and what they do.

“We’ll have lots going on and a lot of prizes to be won, all for a good cause, so it would be great for people to come down and support us in aid of MIND.”

Taking over the site of former Bud Bigalows in Low Row, Halo offers an array of drinks, cocktails and food, with stonebaked pizzas, burgers, wings, tacos, sharing platters and more.

James added: “A charity like MIND is just second to none. It’s always important for people struggling with their mental health to know that someone is there for them and that help is exactly what MIND offer.”