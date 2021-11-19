Now called Kayll Road Library Community Hub and situated beside Sunderland Royal Hospital, the library has endured closures but is now buzzing again.

The building is still council owned, but run by the Pallion Action Group (PAG) which fights for the community in and around the Pallion area.

The market will be held on Saturday, November 27 between 11am and 3pm. Ten traders have so far confirmed that they will attend. There is no admission charge and tea and coffee are available. The event is indoors, so there will be no issue with the weather.

Items on offer include hand carved wooden goods such as pots and spoons, Au Dairy who sell unusual chocolate and cake delicacies, Nu Yu Plus who sell crystals, incense and jewellery, goods from Scentsy to make your home smell delightful, Avon and in-house groups selling handmade goods and delicacies, sweets and Christmas gifts.

As well as being a library, the venue is home to a variety of groups events and classes. These include toddler groups, wood carving workshops, IT, a relaxation hour each Tuesday, retouching old photographs, a jigsaw club and more.

Rob Charlton of PAG is very much looking forward to the November 27.

He said: “We’ve started with this Christmas market, but hopefully what it will spawn is as regular craft market. There should be a little something for everyone."

For more information visit the Kayll Road Library Community Hub’s Facebook page, or call 07832 621646.

