This Is Not a Wedding comes to Arts Centre Washington
Theatre lovers are cordially invited to the non-wedding event of the year.
Theatrical comedy This Is Not A Wedding is heading to Arts Centre Washington as part of the venue’s autumn programme of events, courtesy of theatre company Gracefool Collective.
The company describes itself as making “post-intellectual-pseudo-spiritual- feminist-comedy-dance for the modern day era”.
This Is Not A Wedding sees the four Gracefool’s use their signature concoction of anarchic, wildly entertaining dance theatre as they attempt to come to terms with coming of age in a high-pressure, low-tolerance, success-driven society.
The performers - Kate Cox, Sofia Edstrand, Rachel Fullegar and Rebecca Holmberg - have created a radical, funny, unpredictable, stridently feminist and apocalyptic re-imagining of some of our most recognisable ceremonies, inviting you to question the rigidity of life’s milestones.
Group member Rebecca Holmberg said is excited to bring the show to North East audiences.
“This Is Not A Wedding is for anyone interested in laughing, crying, singing, dancing, coming of age, coming together or coming apart at the seams,” she said.
Gracefool Collective was created in 2013 by the four young female theatre makers. The group aims to provoke, delight, and defy convention through irreverent physicality, sharp writing and arresting characters.
Their work is created, choreographed, devised, written and performed collaboratively and tackles serious issues while never taking itself too seriously.
This is Not a Wedding comes to Arts Centre Washington on Thursday October 3 and ticket information can be found at http://www.artscentrewashington.co.uk/