This Is Not a Wedding is coming to Arts Centre Washington on Thursday October 3

Theatrical comedy This Is Not A Wedding is heading to Arts Centre Washington as part of the venue’s autumn programme of events, courtesy of theatre company Gracefool Collective.

The company describes itself as making “post­-intellectual-­pseudo-­spiritual- feminist-comedy­-dance for the modern day era”.

This Is Not A Wedding sees the four Gracefool’s use their signature concoction of anarchic, wildly entertaining dance theatre as they attempt to come to terms with coming of age in a high-pressure, low-tolerance, success-driven society.

The non wedding event of the year

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performers - Kate Cox, Sofia Edstrand, Rachel Fullegar and Rebecca Holmberg - have created a radical, funny, unpredictable, stridently feminist and apocalyptic re-imagining of some of our most recognisable ceremonies, inviting you to question the rigidity of life’s milestones.

Group member Rebecca Holmberg said is excited to bring the show to North East audiences.

“This Is Not A Wedding is for anyone interested in laughing, crying, singing, dancing, coming of age, coming together or coming apart at the seams,” she said.

Gracefool Collective was created in 2013 by the four young female theatre makers. The group aims to provoke, delight, and defy convention through irreverent physicality, sharp writing and arresting characters.

Theatre group Gracefool Collective are bringing their show to the North East

Their work is created, choreographed, devised, written and performed collaboratively and tackles serious issues while never taking itself too seriously.