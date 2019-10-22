Northumberland named among most instagrammed locations in Britain
Northumberland has proved pretty as a picture after being named one of the most Instagrammed locations in the UK.
From the dramatic beauty of the Cheviots to our stunning coastline, historic buildings to sweeping panoramas, Northumberland is the subject of many a photograph.
Now the county has been revealed as the one of the most Instagrammed places in the country in a top ten of the most hashtagged places on the photo-sharing app.
It came in fourth with 864,532 hashtags and was only beaten by the Peak District, with 1,097,457 hashtags, Cumbria, with 1,106,075 hashtags and the Lake District which took the top spot with 2,412,151 hashtags.
The list was put together by Winfields Outdoors who researched and ranked the UK’s most hashtagged natural beauty spots on the social media platform.
A spokesman said: “A holiday is often the best way to escape our phones and computers, but in the digital age, the opposite happens. There has been a surge in holiday trends behind a location’s Instagrammability.
“This has now become a serious driving factor behind where many of us choose to have a break.”
The Most Instagrammed Natural Beauty Spots
::Lake District – 2,412,151
The Lake District, also known as the Lakes or Lakeland, is a mountainous region in North West England.
::Cumbria – 1,106, 075
Cumbria, home to the Lake District, is a predominantly rural county and considered one of the most beautiful regions of the UK.
::Peak District – 1,097,457
Peak District National Park has steep limestone valleys like Dovedale, with its famed stepping stones, and Lathkill Dale characterise the park’s southern area, which is known as White Park.
::Northumberland – 864,532
Northumberland is a county in North East England. The northernmost county of England.
::Whitby – 802,739
Whitby is a seaside town split by the River Esk. On the East Cliff, overlooking the North Sea, the ruined Gothic Whitby Abbey was Bram Stoker’s inspiration for “Dracula”.
::Snowdonia – 683,423
Snowdonia is a region in northwest Wales concentrated around the mountains and glacial forms of massive Snowdonia National Park.
::New Forest – 610,839
The New Forest is known for its heathland, forest trails and native ponies.
::Isle of Skye – 599,716
The Isle of Skye is known for its rugged landscapes, picturesque fishing villages and medieval castles.
::Dartmoor – 555,201
Dartmoor consists of moorland capped with exposed granite hilltops known as tors, providing habitats for Dartmoor wildlife.
::Windermere – 545,301
Windermere is a large lake in Cumbria’s Lake District National Park. It is surrounded by mountain peaks and villages.