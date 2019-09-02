North East sporting stars set for Great North Run starter duties
North East sporting names are set to take on starters duties in 2019’s Simplyhealth Great North Run.
England Lionesses and ex-SAFC Ladies Steph Houghton and Jill Scott, are set to be on the official starters of the Great North Run on Sunday, September 8.
The pair will be joined by Cricketer Mark Wood, from the World Cup winning England side for the honour.
Around 57,000 people are registered for the run through Newcastle, Gateshead and finishing in South Shields.
Mark Wood, who is originally from Ashington, Northumberland, said: ”Coming from the North East it is a fantastic honour to be one of the starters for the 2019 Simplyhealth Great North Run.
“I am very passionate about the region and healthy living so it will be brilliant to see so many runners taking part, some of whom are raising money for very worthwhile causes.”
Jill Scott, who is originally from Sunderland, took part in the Junior event as a youngster. Jill said, ”I loved running as a kid, and ran for Sunderland Harriers before I decided to concentrate on Football. I can’t wait to see everyone setting off and I’m getting ready for a few high fives and selfies.”
Jill will be joined by her Manchester City team mate and England Captain Steph Houghton, from Durham.
Steph said: “I am delighted to be back home in the North East and it is an honour to be helping start this iconic event.
“The Simplyhealth Great North Run really shows the power of sport and what it can achieve.”
These three official starters join a long list of people who have performed the same duty over the last 38 years.
The list includes Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson, Sir Mo Farah, Greg Rutherford, Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Kelly Holmes, Ellie Simmonds and Daley Thompson.
From the world of football, Sir Bobby Robson, Alan Shearer, Peter Beardsley, Peter Reid, Jackie Charlton and Lucy Bronze, music legends Sting and Mark Knopfler and TV stars Ant and Dec have also previously took on the role.
The Simplyhealth Great North Run will be streamed live on BBC One from 9.30am to 1.30am on Sunday, September 8.