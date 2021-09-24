Nine of the best pre-match pubs in Sunderland to visit before going to the Stadium of Light

There are plenty of options in the city, but where is the best pub or bar to soak up the pre match atmposphere?
Streets across Wearside comes alive on a matchday, but here are some of the best places to prepare for a game at the Stadium of Light.
1. The Peacock
The Peacock has been a Sunderland fan favourite for years thanks to the pub's central location and walking distance to the Stadium of Light. SAFC fan podcast Wise Men Say sometimes record episodes in the pub before matches too, so you may catch a sight of a former player before heading over the river!
Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Wheatsheaf
Almost within eyesight of the stadium, The Wheatsheaf often hosts fan events before home fixtures and caters for both home and away supporters.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Chaplins
City centre pub Chaplins is in an ideal spot. Situated next to Park Lane interchange, the boozer has great bus and Metro links while still not being too much of a walk from the Stadium of Light. The pub also boasts a large indoor area as well as two external seating areas.
Photo: Google
4. The Colliery Tavern
The Colliery Tavern is without a doubt the closest boozer to the Stadium of Light. This proximity and old school feel of the Southwick Road pub give it a perfect matchday feel. It also allows away fans and has a large canopy outside if the building is full.
Photo: Stu Norton