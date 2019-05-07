New edition of Mackem Dictionary launched: get yersel down to the bewk shop

Do you know your kenk from your kerry and chips?

The book that celebrates the weird and wonderful world of Wearside’s dialect is back for a third edition.

After selling out in its first two editions, The Mackem Dictionary is back for a third run, and has some new words added.

In total there are more than fifty new entries, including kenk (nose), lathered (to be very hot) and what yer carley (for when you just can’t quite

remember that person’s name).

And as with previous editions, proceeds will go to Wearside charities, with 100% of the author’s royalties going to The Foundation of Light.

Author Paul Swinney said: “Despite already outselling JK Rowling in the local Waterstones, it’s become clear recently on social media that there’s still great demand for the dictionary. Since the second edition went out of print last Christmas we’ve been inundated by requests of where to buy it, so it was time to get some more printed.

“Through running a Mackem word of the day series on Twitter and Facebook in recent months, we’ve also been able to work on new words thanks to suggestions from fans, so we’re able to bring the dictionary back bigger and better than ever. It’s great to be giving the proceeds to charity again

too. The book is about celebrating our dialect and culture, but I also want it to be able to give something back by helping to tackle the challenges that our city and wider region faces. This is why I’m delighted the proceeds will once again go to support the educational work the Foundation of

Light does.”

Paul Dobson, of Sunderland-based publisher, A Love Supreme, said: “The Mackem Dictionary is a special project for us, it’s been picked up all over the world, won so many awards and put Wearside on the map, so we’re delighted to fund another print run. We’ve been publishing Sunderland based

literature for 30 years now, but the dictionary is one of our proudest achievements.”

Jamie Wright, from the Foundation of Light said “Ahem, ha’way man you’d have to be a dafty to not buy this bewk which will help us raise quite a few punds to help those in need across Sunlun and beyond. Any self-respecting Mackem should nivver be without it. Jokes aside, we love the Mackem

Dictionary which celebrates our region and dialect in a light-hearted and fun way, perfectly befitting of the people who live here. Thank you to the publishers and anyone who buys the dictionary for supporting our work improving educational achievement across Wearside, County Durham and South Tyneside.”

Hayley Metcalfe, manager of Waterstones Sunderland, said: “It’s our best-selling book ever and we’ve had so many customers asking us if we have any copies of the dictionary and we’ve had to send them away disappointed. So, it’s great that the third edition is now hitting our shelves, and

with the additional pages, we look forward to it being an even bigger success than the first two editions. The first edition contained 120 pages and with its additional entries the third edition will be 184 pages.”

•The book is on sale at ALS opposite the Stadium of Light and at Waterstones Sunderland, priced £5.

•Buy the book online at https://www.a-love-supreme.com/product-page/the-mackem-dictionary-paperback

