Megaslam Wrestling coming to Sunderland for the first time ever - with the promise of a family-friendly live experience

Megaslam Wrestling stars are heading to Sunderland

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling is one of Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 Live Events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.

An array of talented performers who have performed in venues across the country are coming to the Grand Hotel in Sunderland with a two hour family entertainment show.

Promoters say the 2022 Live Tour is the biggest and best to date and Sunderland families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including - Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special Main Event that will be revealed on the evening.

We are all extremely excited to be heading to Sunderland. The city has been in our sights for a number of years and we are delighted to be adding it to the schedule, which already features more than 250 dates Nationwide’

Promoters said: “The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a Wrestling fan or just looking for an afternoon out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back!”

During the event, two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

Megaslam wrestling added: “For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Champion, Action Man Stixx – a muscle bound giant of the ring, Italian Heavyweight Massimo, incredibly popular Tag Team, The Farmer Boys and many more.

“Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, The Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes and more. There’s all this and so much more - It’s a true experience for the whole family and two hours of ‘full on’ family fun.”

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Megaslam are urging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high. Tickets are available at www.megaslam.co.uk

Megaslam Wrestling will be in Sunderland on Sunday January 9 with doors opening at 2.30pm and the event starting at 3pm.

