Luxury cinema opens doors to film fans ahead of blockbuster summer

Film fans will be able to enjoy the summer’s latest releases in the comfort of a brand new luxury cinema, which opens today.

The Odeon Luxe forms part of the Riverwalk development on the banks of the River Wear and is welcoming customers into its new facilities.

The cinema is now open.

The Durham cinema last night hosted a gala opening attended by more than 200 people, who could check onut the new facilities and watch either Elton John biopic Rocket Man, or comedy Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.

The six-screen facility boasts handmade reclining seats, premium cinematic technology including a state-of-the-art iSense curved screen, cutting-edge Dolby Atmos 3D sound and 4K digital projectors.

The cinema will offer a range of food and beverage options including lattice fries, chicken strips, sweet and salted popcorn and a Coca Cola Freestyle machine with over 100 different flavours to enjoy.

It also has Oscar’s Bar, which will serve a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, along with freshly-brewed coffee from the Costa Coffee station.

A look inside the new Odeon cinema opening in Durham.

Miranda Harding, General Manager at Odeon Luxe Durham said, “After months of work we are thrilled to be opening our doors.

“We know lots of people in the community have been looking forward to checking out our offering and we know they won’t be disappointed.”

The cinema will join a host of restaurants at the new development, including Log Fire Pizza Co, Delaney’s Donkey, Cosy Club and Turtle Bay, as well as a Lane7 bowling alley.

Highly-anticipated releases coming to the cinema this summer include Rocketman and Aladdin, which are already available and X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.