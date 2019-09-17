We’ve rounded up 10 of the best.
1. Some Guys Have All The Luck, Sunderland Empire, September 21
Some Guys Have All The Luck is at Sunderland Empire on Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm. 50 years on from the release of Rod's first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story is back in theatres in 2019 with a brand new show, bringing to the stage a live concert celebration. Frontman Paul Metcalfe performs as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the famous moves, showmanship, and sense of fun that have made Rod one of the most successful artists of all time. The first half of the show features hits from Rod's early career such as Handbags & Gladrags, along with favourites like Stay With Me and Twisting The Night Away, interwoven with some interesting and amusing anecdotes, taking you on a musical journey through Rod's career over the last five decades.
Photo: Some Guys Have All The Luck
2. Souter Lighthouse opening weekend, September 21 & 22
Visit for free over this weekend and discover why Souter Lighthouse truly was 'a Marvel of its age'. It was the first lighthouse in the world designed and built to be powered by electricity and it remains an iconic beacon on the coastline midway between the Tyne and the Wear. Climb the 76 steps to the top of the tower, visit the Victorian Lighthouse Keeper's Cottage to learn about the life of a Lighthouse Keeper and his family, and discover the Engine Room and fully working machinery which operates the foghorn. There’s also a new audio-visual exhibition uncovering the lost village of Marsden, a colliery village which used to be to the north of the lighthouse before being demolished soon after the pit closed in 1968 – explore the stories, memories and images of life in this once-thriving community.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Les Misérables, Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until October 5
Les Misérables is running at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until October 5. After nearly a decade since the last sell-out UK tour, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Misérables has returned to the road. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21stCentury”. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. There’s limited tickets left for most performances.
Photo: Les Misérables
4. Belinda Carlisle, Sage Gateshead, September 21
Belinda Carlisle, who's enjoyed nearly four decades in the business, is in the North East this weekend. The American singer-songwriter will perform at Sage Gateshead for the 30th anniversary of her 1989 album, Runaway Horses.The woman who began her career as co-founder and lead vocalist of ground-breaking all-female new wave/rock band The Go-Go’s has amassed worldwide sales in excess of 15 million albums and singles. Heaven on Earth, Carlisle’s 1987 sophomore solo album, was undoubtedly the catalyst in transforming her from a successful artist with a loyal following to a household name across the globe. The album’s lead-off single, Heaven is a Place on Earth, climbed the top ten in no less than twelve countries while achieving multiple gold and silver certifications, and a Grammy nomination. In 2018, Carlisle embarked on a full touring schedule filled with dates across the UK and America, as well as working on Head Over Heels, a new musical featuring songs of The Go-Go’s, which was produced by Gwyneth Paltrow.
Photo: JPI Media
