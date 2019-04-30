Leonardo da Vinci display becomes one of most popular ever staged in Sunderland

This week is your final chance to see original sketches by Leonardo da Vinci in Sunderland.

More than 23,000 people have already been to see Leonardo: A Life in Drawing at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens which features 14 drawings by the Italian master.

The exhibition, which closes on Monday, May 6, marks the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death and has proved to be one of the most popular displays ever staged at the city centre museum.

Leonardo is considered one of the greatest artists of all time and his drawings, in which he explored fields as diverse as botany, anatomy, portraiture, design and the nature of the world around him, continue to fascinate.

The artist was left-handed, and throughout his life he habitually wrote in perfect mirror image, from right to left, a practice visitors can see in several of the Leonardo drawings exhibited at the museum.

Jo Cunningham, Exhibitions, Collections and Archive Manager at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, said: “Leonardo: A Life in Drawing has been a special exhibition, one that has captured the imagination of the public and we’re delighted so many people have been to see these beautiful and historic drawings.

“We’ve had a superb selection of drawings from the Royal Collection Trust, displaying the range of Leonardo’s brilliant work and the feedback we’ve had has been amazing.

“We’re expecting our last few days to be very busy, so we’d advise visitors to book as soon as possible through our website.”

Following the exhibitions at the 12 venues the drawings will be brought together to form part of an exhibition at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, the largest exhibition of Leonardo’s work in more than 65 years.

•Tickets for Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing, costing £2.50, can be pre-booked online by visiting www.sunderlandmuseum.org.uk or at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens reception during opening hours. Entry for under-16s is free, but they will need a ticket.