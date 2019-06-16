Organisers of the Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride estimate around 600 people took part in the 20-35 mile route.

On a beautiful Sunday morning, June 16 2019, hundreds of bike riders ascended onto St. Peters Campus of the University of Sunderland to keep fit and, for many, raise money for charity.

The organisers for the Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride estimate around 600 riders took part in the event, where they can pick two routes around the city.

The first saw cyclists tackle 20 miles, along the river and into Cox Green before heading into Washington. Riders heading into Biddick Woods and across the Cox Green bridge before heading back into the city.

If that did not seem enough, some riders could choose a 35 mile route. This took riders into Chilton Moor, underneath the A690 flyover, past Hetton Social Club, down towards Ryehope, into Silksworth, and back once again towards St. Peters Campus.

Mayor of Sunderland and his wife, Councillor David Snowdon and Dianne Snowdon, also took part in the event.

Active Sunderland's BIG Bike Ride from St Peter's Campus, University of Sunderland. The Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon and Mayoress Coun Dianne Snowdon.

Speaking before the start, Cllr Snowdon thanked everyone who was taking part and said that he was looking forward to seeing some of the wonderful views of the city, including an opportunity to looking out over the new Northern Spire bridge.

Cllr David Snowdon also added that he was raising money for Mind and Veterans in Crisis charities.



More Active Sunderland events will be taking place over the summer, including a Big Walk event on June 30 in Herrington Country Park in Sunderland.