Huge Christmas tree goes up in Sunderland's Keel Square as countdown to festivities begins
It may only be November, but Christmas is officially coming in Sunderland with a huge festive fir appearing in the city centre.
Council teams were out installing the giant Christmas tree in Keel Square today, with other festive installations starting to appear around Wearside.
The tree at Keel Square will be the centrepiece of a buzzing Christmas village, which will include an ice rink and a return of the popular Hadrian’s Tipi.
The Christmas tree won’t be lit up until Sunderland’s Christmas lights switch-on takes place next week, however.
The city centre event will be held on Thursday, November 21, when Cinderella and Prince Charming join mayor Councillor David Snowdon to press the big button, with the party to start from 6pm.
Elsewhere, the team behind the Coca-Cola Truck Tour has also announced its North East stop-off location as Asda Boldon.