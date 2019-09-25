How you can get your hands on bargain clothes while raising cash for a Wearside charity
People are being urged be on the look out for a bargain at a charity sale.
Staff and volunteers at Washington Mind, are encouraging residents to come along and get a bargain as part of a ‘New For You Ladies Pre Loved Clothing’ event.
The event is all in aid of raising funds for the charity and gives bargain hunters the chance to pick up clothes and accessories from as low as £1.50 and will also include food, drink and entry into a raffle worth £50.
The sale is being done as part of the charities mission to work with their community to promote recovery and improve mental health and wellbeing throughout Washington, Sunderland and the Coalfields.
Jacqui Reeves, CEO of Washington MInd, said: “We know more than most how hard it is these days to afford life’s extras and treats for yourself and your family.
“We have received donations of really good quality items, some of which still have tags on, rather than throw these items away we wanted to give our community the chance to have an enjoyable afternoon out with friends and family.”
Tickets are £3 and there will also be a range of stalls from Body Shop products, cakes, jewellery, candles, baby clothes, home fragrance products.
Jacqui added: “This money raised from the event will also go towards the services that we offer here at Washington Mind, putting all we raise back into our local community.”
The event takes place at The Lifehouse in Washington on Friday, September 27, between 4pm-6pm.