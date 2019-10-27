How well do you remember the stars who came to Sunderland, the sport, the politics and some odd stuff besides?
1. Who gave the first gig at the Stadium of Light?
On June 5, 2009, who starred at the first ever gig at the stadium of Light? A. Take That B. Bruce Springsteen C. Oasis D. Bobby Crush
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Gettin!
Who scored home and away for Sunderland against Newcastle in the 2008-09 season, as the Black Cats took four points from their closest friends? A. Kieran Richardson B. Kenwyne Jones C. Jordan Henderson D. Djibril Cissé
3. Better late than never
In which year did the Tyne and Wear Metro finally arrive in Sunderland? A. 2002 B. 2004 C. 2006 D. 2008
4. TV legend comes to Sunderland
The actor who played which TV cop starred in Aladdin at the Sunderland Empire Theatre in 2007? A. Cagney B. Lacey C. Starsky D. Hutch
