Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney turns on Sunderland's Christmas lights in 2007, with wife Jan and Mayor Lesley Scott.

How much do you remember about Sunderland in the 2000s?

It might seem like yesterday to some, but the 2000s were a while ago now.

By Tony Gillan
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 7:00 am

How well do you remember the stars who came to Sunderland, the sport, the politics and some odd stuff besides?

1. Who gave the first gig at the Stadium of Light?

On June 5, 2009, who starred at the first ever gig at the stadium of Light? A. Take That B. Bruce Springsteen C. Oasis D. Bobby Crush

2. Gettin!

Who scored home and away for Sunderland against Newcastle in the 2008-09 season, as the Black Cats took four points from their closest friends? A. Kieran Richardson B. Kenwyne Jones C. Jordan Henderson D. Djibril Cissé

3. Better late than never

In which year did the Tyne and Wear Metro finally arrive in Sunderland? A. 2002 B. 2004 C. 2006 D. 2008

4. TV legend comes to Sunderland

The actor who played which TV cop starred in Aladdin at the Sunderland Empire Theatre in 2007? A. Cagney B. Lacey C. Starsky D. Hutch

