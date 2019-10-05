Houghton Feast 2019: Price of rides and food at the event
Houghton Feast has officially begun and hundreds have headed to Houghton for the much-loved event, but before you go, this is how much everything will cost.
At 7pm on Friday, October 4, hundreds flocked to Houghton’s The Broadway and Rectory Park as Houghton Feast 2019 began.
As always, entry to the event between Friday, October 4, and Sunday, October 13, is free.
Pipes and drums, classic cars, musical bands, a clown, dancers, vintage steam vehicles and a highly anticipated firework display is just some of the entertainment on offer.
In Rectory Park, plenty of rides and food stalls have been set up and we headed down to check out the prices.
Snacks
There are hot dogs for £2 or £2.50 for a ‘giant’ version.
Chips start from £2 on a range of stalls.
There are a variety of sweet stalls with prices starting from £1 for a bag of mixed sweets. For £2, you can get cotton candy, popcorn or marshmallows.
Food
For those with more of an appetite, burgers range from £2.50 to £3.50.
Curry, sweet and sour or BBQ chicken with rice or chips will cost you £4 and so will hot roast pork or beef.
Drinks
Fizzy drinks cost around £1.50 and hot drinks (which may be needed if you head to the event after dark!) start from £1.50.
Rides and toys
Most rides cost £2.50 per go but you’ll have to ask at the individual stalls for the price of the games.
You can get your hands on a range of flashing toys for £4 each.