Host of Halloween events in store for Sunderland community centre

Some of the Centre Stage North East cast.

Locally-based Centre Stage will be presenting two separate Halloween events at the Sunderland International Bangladesh Centre.

On Wednesday, October 30, they will host a “fun for all the family” evening featuring a high energy stage show and interactive activities.

Then, on Saturday, November 2, there will be an over 18s night with live show, DJ, food, bingo, and a bar.

Centre Stage has previously staged a tribute show “Oh What a Night: Legends Live” in April followed by a Lion King-themed family activites and workshop day at the centre, both of which were a sell-out success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are so excited to be returning to this venue” said director of Centre Stage, Fiona Clegg. “It’s a lovely building and the local people are so friendly and welcoming, it’s great to get the opportunity to work with the local community and bring a bit of magic into their lives.

“With the rising popularity of Halloween we thought we’d encourage everyone to wear their spookiest outfits and jump in to celebrate with us at these unique events. Gone are the days of bin bag costumes and carved turnips so we’ve gone all out, with a spectacular live show with a real party atmosphere.”

Fiona added: “The room will be set out cabaret style with freedom to mix, mingle and dance. We have an amazing cast of dancers and talented performers recreating some iconic villainous characters. The actors will join the guests to party after the show and pose for photos. It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

*Centre Stage’s Family Not-Too-Scary Halloween Party is on Wednesday, October 30 at 6pm and the Over 18s Halloween Party is on Saturday, November 2 at 7pm. Both are at Sunderland International Bangladesh Centre, Tatham Street, Hendon. Tickets start from £4, and are available from 07931108826 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/csne.