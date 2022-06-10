Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two day event will be held on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 and is being brought back to the park by previous organisers of the festival, Events2gogo, hosts Springboard and Carnival Rides UK.

This year, Hetton Colliery Railway 200 are in attendance on the Saturday making it celebrations all round, marking the bicentenary of Hetton Colliery Railway, designed by George Stephenson and opened in 1822, which was an internationally important development in the early history of railways.

Gemma O'Brien of HCR 200 will be on hand to showcase the railway’s rich heritage. Visitors will also be able to see the last train to work the Hetton Colliery Railway in a grand parade of railway and coal industry exhibits from 10am, which will start from Caroline Street before ending at the carnival. All are invited to join the parade on foot from 10.30am.

Fiona Harnett,Hetton Carnival event organiser and John Pooley from Springboard along with traders , dancers from the Trish and Trina dance academy and classic cars from the 80's and 90's look forward to the start of the 2022 Carnival at Hetton Country Park.

There will also be a Learning Tent with 3D Printing, E Learning Platform, flag and banner making session, various activities by heritage partners, Pit Pony Experience, Blacksmith and Proggy Matting Demos (traditional craftsmanship cemonstration), the Hetton Story, mining memorabilia plus a Peaky Blinders Bar amongst other things.

Fiona Harnett of Events2gogo said: “The new and exciting additions from Hetton Colliery Railway 200 will bring a fabulous family offering to the carnival. This will take up a large portion of the historic Gymkhana field that leads onto the park and lake.”

Springboard, who manage the Green Flag Country Park on behalf of Sunderland City Council, are providing canoeing, kayaking and stand up paddle boarding on the lake.

Springboard’s centre houses the main toilets and also the park’s Lakes Café selling coffee, tea, snacks, ice lollies and paninis.

John Pooley of Springboard said: “It is a pleasure to be hosting the Hetton Carnival once again, as a local community charity we hope that as many people as possible can come along and enjoy what’s on offer.”

There will also be family funfair with carnival rides for young children at the lakeside area.

In addition, more than 50 makers and bakers will host stalls selling cakes, Scotch eggs, pies, crafts and gifts. There will also be a food and drink village with treats from around the world, mocktails, cocktails and ales.

Sunday will see up to 50 retro cars on display from the 80s-90s Car Culture N.E. Plus, TnT dance and performing arts will be on show from 12 noon.

Holistic Care Durham are amongst some of the carnival’s new offerings with a Reiki tent .

The welcome return of Puffing Billy will offer mini trips on both days, around the southern part of the main lake with its carriages in tow.

There will also be participation from local community groups, from 1st Eppleton Scouts with their archery range to Andymans Club.