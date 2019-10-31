Here are all the dates tickets are still available for the Weardale Christmas Town train
The whole family can enjoy this festive trip to Christmas Town as kids can meet all their favourite festive characters and meet Santa on the Weardale Train.
The ever popular attraction will return to the Weardale Railway this winter, and there are still tickets availible.
The train travels through the Weardale countryside to Christmas Town where Santa will board the train and he will greet every child with his happy elves and presents them with a special Train to Christmas Town gift.
Elves and the Conductor will also be joined by characters inspired by The Train to Christmas Town book. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served on the 90 minute long journey.
The Weardale Railway Christmas Town Conductor will be sure to punch all of the children’s tickets – so keep them handy and listen for the call “Christmas town tickets please, tickets” on the platform when the magic begins.
How much are tickets?
Premium class seating costs £38 for adults and £28 for children.
Standard class seating costs £23 for adults and £18 for children.
Dates still available to book are:
November
Saturday, November 30
December
Sunday, December 1
Thursday, December 5
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Sunday, December 8
Wednesday, December 11
Thursday, December 12
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Sunday, December 15
Monday, December 16
Tuesday, December 17
Wednesday, December 18
Thursday, December 19
Friday, December 20
Saturday, December 21
Sunday, December 22
Monday, December 23
To Book tickets for the Weardale Train to Christmas Town visit the website here.