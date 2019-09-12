Claire and Colin Burgin Plews at a previous Run 2 Respect race.

Joggers of all abilities are urged to enter the Run2Respect race which will be held on Sunday, October 27 this year.

It’s a mostly flat and fast course at Silksworth and organiser Claire Douglas urged people of all ages to come along and join in.

The event is a charity run which raises both funds and awareness for Forces charities.

The start of the 2018 run.

Claire said: “We hope to get everyone from serious athletes to wheelchair users, and even well-behaved dogs.”

The entry price includes a medal, T-shirt and goody bag and the race starts at 11am at the Silksworth Sports Complex.

One big attraction this year will be the appearance of ‘Big Pink Dress’ Colin Burgin-Plews.

Claire said: “Colin will be wearing a poppy wig and people can donate money to put the names of friends and family on it.

Run 2 Respect 5k organiser Claire Douglas at Silksworth Sports Complex, Sunderland in 2018.

“We are wanting people of all ages and abilities to enter the run. It is such a good atmosphere on the day.”

Claire is no stranger to fundraising and has been organising charity runs for years.

In 2015, she organised Sunderland’s first-ever Poppy Run, which had the biggest response of any run of its kind in the country.

She continued to fundraise and gathered in more than £50,000 for worthy causes.

There's always an impressive turnout for the run.

Claire’s fantastic efforts led to her being chosen as the Best of Wearside Fundraiser of the Year in 2015.

She said at the time: “Winning this was unbelievable. The reception I got was unreal. I was not expecting that.”

She said the award was telling her that what she did in terms of fundraising was worth it – and she has done it each year since then.

Run2Respect is a 5K fun run/walk/crawl and there is an entry fee of £15 for adults, and £12 for children under 16 and OAPs.

To find out more, including how to enter, visit the event’s Facebook page at Run2respect Sunderland where people will be directed to the entry details.