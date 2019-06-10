Heather Small to perform at North East festival

Guests at one of the region’s biggest fundraisers will be Moving On Up, thanks to a distinctive performer from the 90s.

The voice of M People, Heather Small, has been revealed as the headline act when the 16th annual Oyster Festival returns to Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, County Durham on September 27.

The singer has enjoyed more than 25 years in the industry, going on to forge a successful solo career after leaving the popular group and releasing her debut solo album, Proud, in 2000.

And those at the event can make the most of a packed programme of entertainment throughout the day, including comedian Josh Daniels, compere Steve Walls and musical performances from JJ Galway and Emerald Thieves.

The Oyster Festival is supported by main sponsor Great Annual Savings and this year’s car sponsor, Mill Volvo, and will raise money for the Angel Trust, which offers support to those in need in Darlington and County Durham.

“We are delighted to have Heather Small performing this year and I am sure she will put on a fantastic show,” said John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall Hotel.

“The Oyster Festival is one of our favourite events of the year and we have some excellent entertainment lined up, all in aid of a good cause.

“The Angel Trust makes a real difference to the lives of people in the region and we hope that support from the festival will help them to continue all of their good work.”

Guests will enjoy a champagne reception on arrival, with a three course Fruits de Mer menu, oyster stalls and complimentary lager, beer and wine throughout the event, which takes place from 12pm to 6pm.

Tickets cost £150 plus VAT and can be booked by calling 01740 620253 or by emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk.