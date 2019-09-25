Plans are under way for a Halloween spectacular in Sunderland

Lights Out is taking place across Wearside between Friday, October 25 and Sunday, November 3 – with wicked offers, devilish displays and cracking creepy events for the whole family; including your little monsters!

The event, which also features frightening installations and activities for all ages, has been created by Sunderland BID along with Sunderland City Council, with support from the Bridges, Gentoo, Sunderland Universty and Sunderland College to create the packed programme of fun.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy – whether you love the thrill of a scare, or are just in the mood for something a little bit spooky.

Lights Out is launching in Sunderland on Friday, October 25.

Further details will be announced for Lights Out nearer the time of its start; but here are just some of the highlights coming up as Halloween draws nearer.

Do you dare sign up for a scare …?

Here’s a preview of what’s on and when:

Friday, October 25: The Happedaze Horror Show at Club Upside Down: Just for adults, the club night begins at 9pm and runs until the early hours.

Saturday, October 26: Halloween Family Fun Day at National Glass Centre: Don your creepiest costume for a day of family frights, including a terrifying trail and competition!

Sunday, October 27: Spooky Park Run in Mowbray Park: This weekly run kicks off at 9.30am every Sunday - but don’t forget your best outrageous Halloween outfit!

Monday, October 28: Ugly Sisters' Trick or Treat Trail at Sunderland Empire Theatre: Those troublesome sisters have been at it again, smashing up pumpkins and causing bother again for Cinderella. For £4 per person, you can head along and help piece everything back together.

From Monday, October 28 until Thursday, October 31: Glass Pumpkin Demonstration at National Glass Centre: Watch the masters at work as they use their skills to create something special and beautiful. Sessions are also taking place between Monday, October 21 and Thursday, October 24.

Thursday, October 31: Anything for Love - The Meat Loaf Story, Sunderland Empire: Enjoy the best of Meatloaf’s back catalogue at this special performance. The Not So Scary Halloween Party at Roker Hotel: Hosted by Hope 4 Kidz, punters young and old can enjoy a day of magic and chaos with spells, broomstick racing and refreshments. Monster Bowl at Sunderland Bowl: Running until Saturday, November 2, spooky decorations will be out in full at Sunderland Bowl – so don’t forget to don your creepy outfit as you take to the lanes. Spooky Lanterns at National Glass Centre: Join in the fun and make a souvenir on the scariest day of the year! Spooky Science Party at Sunderland Museum: A Halloween party with a science twist. This event is also running on Friday, November 1.