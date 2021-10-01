Halloween 2021: What events are happening in Sunderland this spooky season?

Following restricted Halloween festivities in 2020, Sunderland is looking forward to bringing a full scedule of events back to the city this year.

With Halloween falling at the end of the October half term break, there are plenty of options for young and old alike.

But what is going on to truly make the most of one of the best holidays of the year?

Sunderland BID have promised to make this Halloween bigger and better than ever with the return of some old favourites as well as some new ideas being introduced.

The inflatable Mackem monsters will be back again as part of the ‘Lights Out’ schedule, covering rooftops across the city from October 22–31 and the week comes to a head on Friday, October 29 with the community Halloween parade weaving through the city and culminating at The Point.

Throughout the week, Sunderland Bid’s app will further intrigue, with argumented reality creatures scattered throughout the city for families to find. The app will be linked with companies across the city with those who use it receiving discounts.

Away from the work done by the BID team, a series of other events are taking place across the city. On Ocotber 31, Seaburn’s Grand Hotel is hosting a ‘Not So Spooky’ Halloween party where children can meet their favourite Disney princesses.

The Museum and Winter Gardens are also getting involved in Halloween action this year. The site on Burdon Road is hosting a spooky trail with themes prizes, a mask making and storytelling session and a science based slime party throughout the final weeks of October. The museum will also be transformed with window displays and scary sculptures. All information is available on the museum’s website.

On the other side of the Wear, the National Glass centre is offering plenty for families to do. Using the facilities the centre has, they are able to offer fusing sessions for famillies to create their own decorations, in addition to demonstrations and glass painting, anyone over 16 can blow their own glass pumpkin sculptures with expert help too.

Grindon Young People’s Centre is hosting their first event since the start of the pandemic on Friday, October 29 with a Halloween party which will gift toys to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department ahead of the Christmas period.

If you fancy something on that weekend away from the kids, world famous dance music brand Clubland are taking the Beacon Of Light’s main donstairs arena on October October for an extravaganza of dance, trance, techno and everything in between. Doors are at 4:30pm with an afterparty following the end of the official event at 11:30pm.